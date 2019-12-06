National

Campaign ends for 2nd phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

High-octane campaigning for the second of the five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand came to a close on Thursday, two days before 20 constituencies in the State go to polls.

A total of 260 candidates, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, will fight it out in this phase, which will cover Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.

The nominees include 29 women candidates and 73 Independents, an Election Commission release here said.

Sixteen of the 20 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and one for Scheduled Caste, it said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said “dry day” has been declared in the poll-bound districts and their adjoining ones, 48 hours prior to voting.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019

