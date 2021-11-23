Call to probe killing of BJP, RSS workers in Kerala

NEW DELHI

The State is close to becoming a Syria, PFI a threat to nation: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday sought a probe into the killing of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala, and declared that the State was “coming close to becoming Syria” because of a lack of action against the Popular Front if India.

At a presser at the party headquarters in New Delhi, and in the presence of Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar and V. Muraleedharan, BJP Kerala unit chief K. Surendran alleged that the PFI was a threat to the country.

“... There is no check on the rise of Islamic extremism and terror in the State. The entire State is flooded with halal meat shops... Kerala coming near to becoming Syria, that is the general feeling of the common man,” Mr. Surendran said.

“Congress and CPI(M), both left and right parties, are supporting Muslim terror organisations in Kerala. This is a serious threat to the nation,” he said giving details of two workers of the BJP and RSS being killed.

Mr. Surendran said BJP leaders from Kerala had also apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the operations of the “fundamental group” and how no action had been taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan government against the accused. He alleged that the police was not taking action against the culprits, as there was a nexus between the ruling CPI(M) and the PFI.

BJP’s Kerala unit had alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of PFI, was behind the killings, an allegation denied by SDPI.