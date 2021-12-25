Call for PM Modi to break silence on Haridwar hate speech event

Activists, minority groups question govt. inaction over calls for genocide

The silence of the political leadership over hate speeches against Muslims and a call for genocide at a religious conclave in Haridwar is deafening, say rights groups, Muslim organisations and eminent citizens.

“We condemn the government turning a blind eye to the open threat call against the Muslim community. They have posed a threat to the peace and communal harmony of the country. I demand strong actions must be taken against the organisers and various speakers,” said Maulana Madani, president, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Minorities.

Muslim women’s rights group, Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, demanded that the Prime Minister break his silence on the issue.

“The Prime Minister must urgently unequivocally condemn the speeches made at Haridwar and reassure the nation that all Indians would be protected from any threats of terror. The Prime Minister must direct the Home Ministry to take urgent action against the Haridwar culprits and put them behind bars,” the BMMA said in a statement. It added that the Prime Minister must ensure exemplary punishment and send a clear message that India is a lawful democracy.

Former Chief Election Commissioner, S.Y. Quraishi said the incident has put the government on test.

“The fringe elements are increasingly becoming mainstream and are able to get away with blatant hate and communal speech. The police, State and Central government are on test and we will see what action is taken against the organisers. There couldn't have been a hate speech worse than what we saw. This is a direct call for genocide,” he told The Hindu.