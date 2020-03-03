Call for all-party meet on issues raging in country

A number of concerned citizens have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to urgently convene an all-party meeting to initiate a process of consensus-building on the issues raging in the country in the aftermath of the violence in north-east Delhi.

The letter was signed by former Judge of Supreme Court Madan Lokur; Former MP Kapila Vatsyayan; former Foreign Secretary Muchkund Dubey and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi Deepak Nayyar among others.

The letter said: “We as citizens are extremely disturbed by the incidents of violence that are taking place in Delhi since February 24. It will be a great tragedy if it spirals into even more violence in the country.” It appreciated the Prime Minister’s appeal to all concerned for restoring peace and harmony in the city but appealed to him to go further and intervene decisively in this matter.