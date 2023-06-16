Call an all-party meeting on Manipur, country needs answers: K.C. Venugopal

June 16, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on June 16 demanded an “all-party meeting” on the unabated violence in Manipur and the country needs answers from the government on the conflict that is spiralling out of control.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, in a tweet, said that for the last 40 days, the northeastern State has been burning and that there is no semblance of the rule of law in the State. “Those in power are themselves spearheading massacres and helping militants with arms and ammunition. The PM has maintained a stone-cold silence, and his government has taken no concrete action so far,” he said.

Those responsible for this disastrous situation must be held accountable, he demanded. He added, “The PM must immediately call for an all-party meeting because the country is demanding answers. Will he finally speak up after a Union Minister’s residence has been attacked?”

Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram said that it is obvious that Chief Minister Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of people in Manipur.

“The double-engine government failed in Karnataka and it was shown the door by the people of Karnataka. The double-engine government is failing the people of Manipur. One engine (the State) has run out of fuel. The other engine (the Centre) has decoupled itself and is hiding in the loco shed. It is obvious that Mr. Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of the people of Manipur. It is also obvious that Mr. Narendra Modi is not willing to talk to the people of Manipur nor even make an appeal for peace,” he tweeted.

He pointed out that since May 3, the Prime Minister has not spoken on the issue or bothered to visit the State to take stock of the situation.

