ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi aborts take-off

Updated - May 22, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 10:42 pm IST

An Air India flight from Amritsar carried out a “baulk-landing” (touched the runway but aborted landing and performed a go around) on the runway parallel to the IndiGo flight

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

An IndiGo flight, from Delhi to Calicut, aborted taking off on May 22, after it was alerted of safety concerns by the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The flight which was scheduled for departure at 7.10 p.m., was on the airport runway and was accelerating to take off when the ATC asked it to abort taking off.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the IndiGo flight was on the 11L runway, an Air India flight from Amritsar carried out a “baulk-landing” (touched the runway but aborted landing and performed a go around) on the parallel runway 11R, according to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport.

As a safety measure, the ATC asked for the take off to be aborted.

A passenger onboard the IndiGo flight said they have been deplaned are being accommodated on a different aircraft.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US