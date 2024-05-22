Calicut-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi aborts take-off

An IndiGo flight, from Delhi to Calicut, aborted taking off on May 22, after it was alerted of safety concerns by the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The flight which was scheduled for departure at 7.10 p.m., was on the airport runway and was accelerating to take off when the ATC asked it to abort taking off.

While the IndiGo flight was on the 11L runway, an Air India flight from Amritsar carried out a “baulk-landing” (touched the runway but aborted landing and performed a go around) on the parallel runway 11R, according to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport.

As a safety measure, the ATC asked for the take off to be aborted.

A passenger onboard the IndiGo flight said they have been deplaned are being accommodated on a different aircraft.

More details are awaited.