GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Calicut-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi aborts take-off

An Air India flight from Amritsar carried out a “baulk-landing” (touched the runway but aborted landing and performed a go around) on the runway parallel to the IndiGo flight

Updated - May 22, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 10:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

An IndiGo flight, from Delhi to Calicut, aborted taking off on May 22, after it was alerted of safety concerns by the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The flight which was scheduled for departure at 7.10 p.m., was on the airport runway and was accelerating to take off when the ATC asked it to abort taking off.

While the IndiGo flight was on the 11L runway, an Air India flight from Amritsar carried out a “baulk-landing” (touched the runway but aborted landing and performed a go around) on the parallel runway 11R, according to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the airport.

As a safety measure, the ATC asked for the take off to be aborted.

A passenger onboard the IndiGo flight said they have been deplaned are being accommodated on a different aircraft.

More details are awaited.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.