ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi’s official residence to be the home of calf Deepjyoti

Updated - September 14, 2024 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

“The beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, on whose forehead there is a mark of light. Hence, I have named it Deepjyoti,” PM Modi said in a post in Hindi on X

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes a ‘new member’ Deepjyoti (a calf) to his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's No.7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has a new resident — a calf named Deepjyoti.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi informed that Gau Mata [cow] has given birth to a calf on the PM’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence premises. He also shared a video of himself spending time with the calf at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf Deepjyoti. | Photo Credit: ANI

"It is said in our scriptures — Gaavh Sarvasukh Pradaah. A new member has auspiciously arrived at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. At the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, on whose forehead there is a mark of light. Hence, I have named it Deepjyoti," Mr. Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg! Deepjyoti is truly adorable," he said in another post. The Prime Minister also shared photographs in which he is spending time with the calf at his residence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the video montage put out on his X handle, the Prime Minister is seen carrying the calf at his residence, sitting with it at his temple in the house and taking it out to the garden.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US