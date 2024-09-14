GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Calf Deepjyoti comes home: PM Modi welcomes his new family member at Lok Kalyan Marg residence

“The beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, on whose forehead there is a mark of light. Hence, I have named it Deepjyoti,” PM Modi said in a post in Hindi on X

Published - September 14, 2024 04:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes a ‘new member’ Deepjyoti (a calf) to his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi on September 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes a ‘new member’ Deepjyoti (a calf) to his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's No.7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has a new resident — a calf named Deepjyoti.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi informed that Gau Mata [cow] has given birth to a calf on the PM’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence premises. He also shared a video of himself spending time with the calf at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf Deepjyoti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf Deepjyoti. | Photo Credit: ANI

"It is said in our scriptures — Gaavh Sarvasukh Pradaah. A new member has auspiciously arrived at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. At the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, on whose forehead there is a mark of light. Hence, I have named it Deepjyoti," Mr. Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg! Deepjyoti is truly adorable," he said in another post. The Prime Minister also shared photographs in which he is spending time with the calf at his residence.

In the video montage put out on his X handle, the Prime Minister is seen carrying the calf at his residence, sitting with it at his temple in the house and taking it out to the garden.

human interest / Delhi / New Delhi

