Calcutta HC refers Narada case to larger bench, accused to stay under house arrest

Kolkata

21 May 2021 13:01 IST

While Justice Banerjee was in favour of granting interim bail Acting Chief Justice differed on the matter.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday referred the Narada case to a larger bench and directed that four leaders arrested in the case be put under house arrest instead of judicial custody.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that the matter be heard before a larger bench since one of the Judges thought it was fit to grant to grant interim bail to the four arrested while the other did not. The accused will be under house arrest as per the recent Supreme Court order in Gautam Navlakha case, the court pointed out. While Justice Banerjee was in favour of granting interim bail Acting Chief Justice differed on the matter.

Four leaders including two Ministers in the West Bengal government Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and former Minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Narada sting videos on Monday. The four leaders have been in judicial custody since then.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the four arrested in Narada case while Solilicitor General Tushar Mehta argued for the CBI. Mr Singhvi sought relaxation for Minister Firhad Hakim, who is chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and is actively involved in battling Covid-19 pandemic. The Court directed that arrested persons can access files and meet officials through video conference.

Senior counsel Kalyan Banerjee that the hearing of larger bench be convened as early as possible. The Court added that setting up a larger bench administrative matter and will be constitued in due course of time.