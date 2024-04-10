ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

April 10, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal

PTI

A view of the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish

The Calcutta High Court on April 9 ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

Stating that the investigation will be monitored by the court, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

Watch | Explained: What led to the violence in Sandeshkhali?

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter will be heard again on May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report.

Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over comments on atrocities on Sandeshkhali women

ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

