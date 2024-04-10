April 10, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on April 9 ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the investigation will be monitored by the court, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter will be heard again on May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report.

ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.