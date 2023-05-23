CAG team holds brainstorming session with senior officers of 18 Union Ministries

May 23, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A team headed by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Report Central) Rakesh Mohan on May 23 held a brainstorming interactive session with the senior officers of Union Ministries to facilitate the identification of systemic issues, financial irregularities, and potential areas for improvement.

More than 30 senior officers from 18 Union Ministries participated in the session. Addressing the participants, Mr. Mohan said there was a growing acknowledgement of a required synergy between the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the executive. It could help address deficiencies and enhance governance mechanisms, leading to the effective and judicious utilisation of public resources to optimise the desired outcomes.

“This partnership can thus promote a culture of fiscal discipline, good governance, and responsible decision-making, ultimately benefiting the citizens of India,” he said.

Mr. Mohan said that the CAG, legislature, and the executive were integral parts of the Indian democratic system. The CAG, as an independent constitutional body, played a pivotal role in ensuring financial accountability and transparency in government operations. “Our audit reports provide vital information to the legislature, enabling it to hold the executive accountable for its actions...the CAG reports serve as a valuable resource for legislative debates and decision-making...,” he said.

He said an important part of the conversation between the auditors and auditees was the cooperation and prompt response from ministries to access relevant information and documents. Delays in furnishing the records often hindered the audit process and resulted in incomplete assessments. Streamlining communication channels, establishing clear protocols for information sharing, and enforcing accountability measures could help mitigate the delays.

The delay in the submission of accounts of autonomous bodies under various ministries, due to various reasons, was a matter of concern for the CAG. “By engaging with the ministries, the CAG aims to identify the root causes behind these delays and work towards effective solutions,” he said, adding that the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament had time and again expressed displeasure over the delayed submission of Action Taken Notes on CAG reports.

In another development, CAG chief Girish Chandra Murmu had a bilateral meeting with Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, president, Supreme Audit Institution, the United Arab Emirates. The meeting focussed on collaboration in the field of audit, invigorate capacity development initiatives and exchange of knowledge.