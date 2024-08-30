GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAG signs pact with General Court of Audit of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The support and cooperation between the two SAIs will energise their capacity development initiatives and encourage the exchange of knowledge and information

Published - August 30, 2024 09:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Comptroller and Auditor General of India. File

Comptroller and Auditor General of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed a pact with the General Court of Audit, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two nations in the field of public sector auditing.

The area of cooperation encompasses conducting joint training programmes on topics related to financial, performance and compliance audits and exchange of audit manuals and audit methodologies, the CAG said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday (August 29, 2024) in Riyadh.

“Our commitment to a strong bilateral relationship is a witness to the shared values and objectives of our institutions and will serve to reinforce bonds between our SAIs (Supreme Audit Institutions) and our nations,” CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said.

The CAG stated that the support and cooperation between the two SAIs will energise their capacity development initiatives and encourage the exchange of knowledge and information between the two SAIs.

Hussam Abdulmohsen Alangari, President, General Court of Audit, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of the agreement in enhancing the cooperation in areas of competence of two SAIs to enhance and improve their respective external audit practices.

