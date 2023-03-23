CAG’s outreach now being extended to include political executives: G.C. Murmu

March 23, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, on Wednesday said its outreach was now being extended to include political executives to highlight audit concerns.

“The intention is to build a shared understanding of the most pressing concerns in governance and find possible solutions,” he said at an orientation programme with the Officer Trainees of the Indian Information Service (IIS). The probationers belong to three batches of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Mr. Murmu said the media was a very powerful tool that added value to society. “In the Indian context, it has helped to disseminate the government’s plans and initiatives. As a probationer, you have to understand the perspective and vision of your department, and it should improve the country’s image in the international arena,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the public had the right to access fair and objective information, the CAG of India said: “As officers, you should be able to guide the Ministries and departments, the dignitaries and functionaries you are going to cover. Here positioning, marketing and principles will come to play a role. The core of your training is to learn these strategies, and the soft skills to add value to your work.”

Noting that most of the officers were from an engineering background, Mr. Murmu said their technical skills should be used to handle the challenges of future media, particularly with emerging self-help AI tools such as ChatGPT.

During the day-long session, senior CAG officers took sessions on various topics, including the technicalities involved in the auditing process, natural resources accounting and the scope of artificial intelligence in the field of auditing and accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT