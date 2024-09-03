GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAG of India signs MoU with U.A.E. Accountability Authority

Aim is to promote cooperation between the two supreme audit institutions and improve methodologies in the field of public sector audit

Published - September 03, 2024 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Comptroller and Auditor General of India. File

Comptroller and Auditor General of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Accountability Authority of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a bilateral meeting with its President in Abu Dhabi.

“The objective of this MoU is to promote and develop cooperation between the two SAIs (Supreme Audit Institutions) in order to strengthen the respective institution’s professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of public sector audit. Other areas of cooperation committed through this MoU include the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the area of public auditing and conducting capacity development programmes at SAI India or SAI U.A.E on need basis,” said the CAG.

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said the agreement signed on Monday (September 2, 2024) was a reaffirmation of the values and goals that both institutions shared over a long period and a cementing of the ties that already existed between the two nations. He said: “The MoU will yield many opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge and experience between members of our SAIs and will also foster the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our SAIs.”

CAG signs pact with General Court of Audit of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

U.A.E. Accountability Authority President Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs said the agreement would enhance the external audit practices of the two SAIs and assist in strengthening the bilateral relationship through mutual cooperation.

