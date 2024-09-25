GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAG of India assumes chairmanship of Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions for 2024-2027

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu says the 16th Assembly of ASOSAI has expanded to include 48 Supreme Audit Institutions

Published - September 25, 2024 08:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CAG Girish Chandra Murmu at the inauguration of the 16th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, in New Delhi, on September 24, 2024.

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu at the inauguration of the 16th Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, in New Delhi, on September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) assumed chairmanship of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for 2024-2027.

Speaking on the occasion, CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu said the 16th Assembly of ASOSAI has expanded to include 48 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

The Assembly, which brings together about 200 delegates from 42 countries, including the heads of 22 SAIs, is a significant milestone in regional cooperation in the field of public auditing, with the focus on enhancing transparency, accountability, and good governance.

‘The Assembly was preceded by a series of working-level meetings. These included the 5th ASOSAI Grant Committee meeting, discussions on strategic plans, and capacity development activities. Significant discussions occurred around the mid-term review of ASOSAI’s Strategic Plan (2022-2027) and the proposal to create three new working groups namely, Working Group on State Owned Enterprise (SAI Malaysia), Working Group on IT Audit and Data Analytics (SAI India), Working Group on Regional and Municipal Audit (SAI Russia),” said the CAG statement.

Meetings of the ASOSAI Capacity Development Committee and Task Force of the ASOSAI Regulation also took place.

“The 60th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting on September 23 was another important event. The meeting approved various strategic and financial reports, including the mid-term report on ASOSAI’s Strategic Plan 2022-2027, report on the results of the Bangkok Declaration 2021, and introduced new collaborations, research projects, and regulatory reforms,” he said.

