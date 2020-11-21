National

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu elected to Geneva body

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, has been elected External Auditor of Inter Parliamentary Union, Geneva, for a three-year term.

He will take charge of this position from the Supreme Audit Institution of Switzerland.

