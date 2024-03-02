GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAG announces setting up of Supreme Audit Institution iCAL in Rajkot

The CAG said local governments often interacted with multiple stakeholders, and addressing their various challenges required expertise, rigorous methodologies, and effective communication

March 02, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Girish Chandra Murmu, on Friday announced the setting up of the Supreme Audit Institution India’s International Centre for Audit of Local Governance (iCAL) in Rajkot, Gujarat.

At the conclusion of the three-day international conference on ‘Strengthening of Grass Roots Democracy and Accountability’, Mr. Murmu said local governments played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of citizens. Effective accounting platforms and audit mechanisms were crucial for ensuring that public resources are utilised efficiently and for the benefit of the community.

“Auditing local governments pose several challenges. The complex nature and diverse operations undertaken by local governments, budgetary constraints, limited trained manpower, compromised data accessibility and integrity, inadequate internal controls, and compliance with regulatory requirements including financial reporting, all heighten the risk of fraud, waste, and mismanagement in local government entities,” he said.

The CAG said local governments often interacted with multiple stakeholders, such as government entities, non-profit organisations, private contractors, leading to complexities in auditing inter-entity transactions and relationships. Addressing these challenges required a combination of specialised expertise, rigorous audit methodologies, and effective communication between auditors and local government officials.

“To effectively navigate the complexities of auditing local governments, we need to build capacity of our auditors as well as the local government employees to enhance their understanding of financial management practices and internal controls. Besides, open communication channels with local government officials can facilitate the audit process, improve data accessibility, and foster cooperation in addressing audit findings. It is to this end, that we have set up iCAL,” he added.

Related Topics

accountancy, auditing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.