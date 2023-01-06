Cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries part of NCC Republic Day Camp

January 06, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The 74th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2023, which commenced at Delhi Cantt earlier this week, has the participation of cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries as part of the youth exchange programme, said Director-General of NCC, Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh on Friday. He also said that this is the highest participation of foreign cadets so far.

A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, from all 28 States and eight Union Territories are participating in the one month long camp.

“Out of the 2155 cadets, 114 cadets are from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and 120 cadets hail from northeast region. With cadets drawn from all over the country, the camp portrays a reflection of ‘Mini India’,” Lt. Gen. Singh said addressing a press conference. He highlighted that Cadets and Officers participating in the RDC 2023 are from the 19 friendly countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, Mongolia, Russia, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Vietnam, Maldives, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sudan, New Zealand and Fiji.

Two NCC marching contingents will participate in the RD parade on January 26. The NCC Camp would culminate with the Prime Minister’s Rally on the evening of January 28.

The D-G NCC said the aim of the Republic Day Camp is to provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation through the important events that take place in New Delhi during the run up for the Republic Day and Beating the Retreat as well as to hone the personal traits of cadets and strengthen their core value system.

Stating that the RDC cadets have been selected after several rounds of rigorous screening at Groups and Directorates level in the last one year, Lt. Gen. Singh said each cadet had undergone four to five screenings before reaching the RDC-23.

Applauding the efforts of young cadets for making the Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan popular across India by mobilising participation of local people in this noble event of cleansing the water bodies off the plastic wastage, the D-G said approximately 13.5 lakh NCC cadets have participated in the abhiyaan till date and almost 208 tonnes of plastic wastage was collected out of which 167 tonnes was recycled.