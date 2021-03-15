Cachar SVEEP campaign sets ‘rangoli’ record

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign has yielded a ‘rangoli’ (art on the floor or ground) more than 8 km long in southern Assam’s Cachar district.
Scores of students, members of women self-help groups, tea plantation workers, security personnel and other volunteers joined the district’s Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli in painting a road within the Barkhola Assembly constituency on Sunday.
“The current world record for the longest rangoli or street art is 4 km. We did a little more than 8 km,” she told The Hindu, adding that local motifs and messages on voting, combating drugs, planting saplings were painted on the road.
Voting in the constituencies of Cachar district is on April 1. The district authorities have been using the mascot Mishti (sweet girl) to motivate people to come out and vote.
