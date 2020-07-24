Cabinet Secretary reviews COVID-19 management in 9 States

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the management of COVID-19 in nine States with high active caseload and advised Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam to urgently ramp up testing, strictly implement containment plan, augment health infrastructure and ensure effective clinical management.

“Cabinet Secretary had a detailed review on the State specific COVID response strategy with the Health Secretaries and other State officials as well as on the factors that were leading to rising caseload in these States,” noted a release issued by the Central government.

Also read | Indian medical systems have helped boost immunity during pandemic, says Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Ministry said that in keeping with the “Test Track Treat” strategy, the States were advised to ramp up testing, with special focus on containment zones.

“Areas of concern with respect to low-testing in certain States was highlighted. It was reiterated that sustained and aggressive testing is crucial for early identification of cases and to prevent spread of infection,” said a senior health official.

The States were also advised to have a clear focus on health infrastructure, including requisite number of beds, oxygen and ventilators with the implementation of clinical protocols ensuring the prescribed Quality of Care and seamless patient management.