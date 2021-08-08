National

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba’s term extended

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been given one year extension in service beyond August 30, 2021 by the Modi government.

With this extension, Mr. Gauba, who was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary, a tenured post for two years, in 2019, will continue till August 30, 2022.

A Jharkhand cadre IAS officer of 1982 batch, Mr Gauba was earlier Home Secretary before he was elevated to the top post of Cabinet Secretary by the NDA government. He also served as the Secretary, Urban Affairs and Housing in the centre.

Mr Gauba’s extension is meant to provide continuity in the top bureaucracy under the Modi administration.

His extension order notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared it.


