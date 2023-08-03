Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba services extended for another year

August 03, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on August 3 got extension in service for another year, he will remain in office till August 30, 2024.

This is the third time his service has been extended for another year.

Mr. Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years.

He was given one-year extension in 2021 and then in August last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in service to Mr. Gauba, a 1982-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, for a further period of one year beyond 30.08.2023, in relaxation of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, and and Rule 56(d) of the Fundamental Rules, it said.

Mr. Gauba is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, under which the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He had also served as secretary in the Union urban development ministry, additional secretary in the home ministry, looking after the crucial left-wing extremism division, among other responsibilities.

Born in Punjab, Mr. Gauba had graduated in Physics from the Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as chief secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)

