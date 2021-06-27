Cabinet Secretary-led panel holds crucial meeting on bank privatisation

Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are reported to be probable candidates for privatisation.

Inching a step closer to privatisation of two public sector banks, a high-level panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary held a meeting to thrash out the regulatory and administrative issues so as to place the proposal with the group of ministers on disinvestment or Alternative Mechanism (AM) for approval.

Pursuant to the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2021 budget speech, the NITI Aayog has suggested the names of a couple of banks for privatisation to the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment headed by the Cabinet Secretary in April, sources said.

The high-level panel meeting discussed the recommendations of the NITI Aayog on June 24, sources said, adding, it would send the names of the shortlisted PSU banks to AM for consideration after tying up all the loose ends.

Headed by the Cabinet Secretary, the members of the panel include secretaries of Economic Affairs, Revenue, Expenditure, Corporate Affairs, Legal Affairs and the Administrative departments. The panel also has the Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary as its member.

According to sources, the panel also examined issues pertaining to the protection of interests of workers of the banks likely to be privatised.

Following a clearance from AM, it will go to the Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for the final nod. Changes on the regulatory side to facilitate privatisation would start after the Cabinet approval.

Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are reported to be probable candidates for privatisation.

The government has budgeted ₹1.75 lakh crore from stakes sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and one insurance company, during the current financial year. The amount is lower than the record budgeted ₹2.10 lakh crore to be raised from CPSE disinvestment in the last fiscal.

In her Budget Speech on February 1, Ms. Sitharaman had announced that the government proposes to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22.

“Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22,” she had said.

The government last year consolidated 10 public sector banks into four and as a result, the total number of PSBs came down to 12 from 27 in March 2017. The government has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

Last year, in April, the government effected the biggest ever consolidation exercise in the public sector banking space when six PSU lenders were merged into four in a bid to make them globally competitive.