Cabinet panel approves appointment of Secretaries

Chairman and MD of Air India Rajiv Bansal appointed Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved a reshuffle of senior IAS officers, appointing new Secretaries for a dozen departments.

Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Rajiv Bansal was appointed Secretary of the Civil Aviation Ministry. He would take over from Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is set to retire on September 30.

Labour and Employment Ministry Special Secretary Anuradha Prasad was appointed Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat of the Home Ministry. Pradeep Kumar Tripathi was shifted from the post of Steel Secretary to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary.

Govind Mohan was appointed Culture Secretary, K. Rajaraman as Telecommunications Secretary and Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain was appointed Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary.

Ansuli Arya was appointed Department of Official Language Secretary, Rajesh Aggarwal was appointed Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary and Devendra Kumar Singh was appointed the Secretary of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation.

The Central Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Sunil Barthwal, was appointed Labour and Employment Secretary. Sujata Chaturvedi was appointed Department of Sports Secretary and K. Sanjay Murthy was appointed Higher Education Secretary.