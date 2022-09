Cabinet okays ₹10,000 crore for redeveloping New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CSMT railway stations

Railway stations in New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai will be connected on both sides of railway tracks, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sept.ember 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet has approved ₹10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on September 28.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Sep. 28.

Briefing the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, he said.

While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Mr. Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years.

The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

The Railway Minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products will be made available, Mr. Vaishnaw added.