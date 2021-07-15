Cabinet nod to continue Ayush scheme

NEW DELHI

15 July 2021 04:48 IST

It involves expansion of sector to promote the holistic health of Indians

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a ‘Centrally-sponsored scheme’ for another five years till 2026. A release noted that the scheme would continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026, with a financial implication of ₹4,607.30 crore to be spent during the period.

