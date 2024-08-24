ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet nod to ‘BioE3’ policy for innovation-driven support to research and development

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:21 pm IST - New Delhi

“BioE3 policy seeks to include innovation-driven support for research and development and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors,” says Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing the media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Cabinet on Saturday (August 24, 2024) approved the 'BioE3' (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy for fostering high-performance biomanufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BioE3 policy seeks to include innovation-driven support for research and development and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.

“This will accelerate technology development and commercialisation by establishing biomanufacturing and bio-AI hubs and biofoundry”, he said.

Along with prioritising regenerative bioeconomy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate the expansion of India’s skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation.

An official statement said, the policy will further strengthen the government’s initiatives such as a ‘Net Zero’ carbon economy and ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ and will steer India on the path of accelerated ‘Green Growth’ by promoting a ‘Circular Bioeconomy’.

"The BioE3 Policy will foster and advance a future that is more sustainable, innovative, and responsive to global challenges and lays down the Bio-vision for Viksit Bharat," the statement said.

Our present era is an opportune time to invest in the industrialisation of biology to promote sustainable and circular practices to address some of the critical societal issues such as climate change mitigation, food security and human health, it said.

It is important to build a resilient biomanufacturing ecosystem in our nation to accelerate cutting-edge innovations for developing bio-based products.

High-performance biomanufacturing is the ability to produce products from medicine to materials, address farming and food challenges, and promote manufacturing of bio-based products through the integration of advanced biotechnological processes, the statement said.

To address the national priorities, the BioE3 Policy would broadly focus on the following strategic/thematic sectors: high-value bio-based chemicals, biopolymers and enzymes; smart proteins and functional foods; precision biotherapeutics; climate resilient agriculture; carbon capture and its utilisation; marine and space research, it said.

