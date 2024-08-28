GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet nod for setting up 12 industrial cities to boost manufacturing; outlay ₹28,602 crore

The projects will span across 10 States and strategically planned along six major corridors

Published - August 28, 2024 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Union cabinet on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) approved 12 new industrial cities in 10 States to boost domestic manufacturing with an estimated investment of ₹28,602 crore.

The projects will span across 10 States and strategically planned along six major corridors.

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

The Union Cabinet has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of ₹28,602 crore, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting.

The move will transform the industrial landscape of the country, creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.

They will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards.

The approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated one million direct jobs and up to three million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialisation.

These projects will create an investment potential of about ₹1.52 lakh crore.

