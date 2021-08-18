Cabinet nod for Indo-Swiss medical research agreements

NEW DELHI

18 August 2021 22:45 IST

The Cabinet has approved agreements between the Indian Council of Medical Research and Swiss research agencies to promote collaboration on diagnostics and antimicrobial resistance, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

One Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Switzerland’s Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics in February, according to which ICMR is committed to make available funding up to $100,000 while the Swiss foundation will make available funds up to $ 400,000 to local partners and researchers.

The other MoU was signed with the GARDP Foundation on Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Innovation in March. The Swiss foundation aims to develop and deliver new or improved antibiotic treatments, and also ensure their sustainable access. The collaboration will involve joint strategy and financial and in-kind contributions by both parties, said the statement.