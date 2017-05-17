Cabinet nod for changing law to allow construction near protected monuments

The government on Wednesday approved amendments to a law for allowing construction of Centre-funded infrastructure projects within the limits of “prohibited area” around protected monuments.
The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act will be amended to allow “public work of national importance” in the prohibited areas, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefing reporters on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.
Prohibited area means an area of 100 metres around protected monuments. Currently, construction is not allowed in the prohibited area except for repair and renovation works.
This, Mr. Goyal said, was creating hurdles in executing infrastructure projects.
Public works have been defined as construction works related to infrastructure which are financed and constructed by the Central government for public purposes as they are essential to public safety or security. Its emergent necessity is based upon specific instance of danger to public safety or security of public at large.
He said adequate safeguards have been proposed to ensure that monuments remain protected when the infrastructure work is carried out.
At present, as many as 3,686 monuments and sites are centrally-protected under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is responsible for their maintenance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor