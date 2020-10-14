Cabinet meeting live | New learning method for schoolchildren, new scheme for rural women, and more

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. File

14 October 2020 16:20 IST

The Union Cabinet has decided to implement a new teaching method for primary education.

Here are the live updates from Cabinet briefing by Union Ministers.

4.50 pm

Indian economy has improved tremendously on all parameters and is returning to pre-Covid period, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"We are always open to talks with farmers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have met many people. Mr. Tomar, whenever free, will certainly meet them, says Mr. Javadekar, on a query regarding the farmer representatives who were unable to meet him today," he says to a question on opposition to recently cleared farm Acts.

4.40 pm

The Cabinet has also approved an MoA between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Australia for collaboration in capacity building, research and development and making impact for sustainable ground water management.

4.35 pm

Allocations for Petroleum Ministry

Cabinet has given post-facto approval for allocation of Rs.3,874 crore to Petroleum Ministry to purchase oil at cheap rate from overseas.

"UAE'S Abu Dhabi national oil company has made strategic oil reserves in India. It has also increased the oil security of India and the company has incurred all the expenses for the same. Approval has also been given for necessary changes to facilitate business operations at the storage facilities set up in India," says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

4.30 pm

Demerger of NMDC, Nagarnar Steel Plant

The Cabinet has given in-principle approval to demerger of National Mineral Development Corporation and Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, which is 90% complete (with 30 lakh tonne capacity).

After demerger, there will be strategic disinvestment of the steel plant, which is expected to be completed by March.

Demerger will be done by April and disinvestment will be done by September next year.Interests of 30% minority stakeholders will be protected, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

4.20 pm

National Rural Livelihood Mission extended to J&K, Ladakh

The Cabinet has taken another important decision pertaining to Deen Dayal Antyodaya Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission run for livelihood to women in rural areas, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"In J&K and Ladakh, women were not getting proper benefit. It has now been decided that in both the UTs, two third of the families in the rural areas will be included in the scheme. Rs.520 crore has been allocated for the scheme, which will run for five years. Over 10.58 lakh family members will benefit from the scheme."

There are 63 lakh self-help groups, in which there are about seven crore women members, they have taken loans to the tune of Rs.3 lakh crore and they are repaying the loans. NPA is only 2.3%, which is almost negligible.

The outstanding loans amount to about Rs.1 lakh crore. The Modi government envisages to take the scheme to 10 crore women. In J&K and Ladakh, where not many women were getting registered, now 10 lakh women will be covered under the scheme.

The National Rural Livelihoods Mission aims to support rural women through Self Help Groups.

4.00 pm

Strengthening Teaching Learning and Results for States

"In the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet has approved setting up of Strengthening Teaching Learning and Results for States system. It will do away with the system of rote learning and focus on understanding based learning, as part of the three to eight years' early child education," says Prakash Javadekar.

"Under the scheme, teachers will be imparted training. It will ensure competency based assessment and emphasise on fundamental literacy and numeracy.

"The main focus is learning outcome. The World Bank will provide Rs.3,700 crore for the programme, to be run in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, Kerala and Odisha. The State governments will also contribute.

"A similar programme, with the aide of ADB, will be run in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam and Tamil Nadu, for which Rs.5,800 crore has been allocated. This will lead to fundamental reform in the education system.

"Till Class III, children will learn languages, there will be improvement in examination system, there will be better cooperation among States, and India will compete at the international level in the field of education," he adds.