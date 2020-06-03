Cabinet go-ahead for MoU with Bhutan on environment, natural resources

03 June 2020 19:21 IST

It will cover air, waste, chemical management and climate change.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bhutan for cooperation in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources.

Also Read | People may criticise us, but environment is top priority for Bhutan, says Lotay Tshering

The MoU, cleared at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation in environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the laws and legal provisions in each country,” the government said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Bhutan ends free entry for Indian tourists

The MoU will cover air, waste, chemical management, climate change and other areas and will remain in force for 10 years from the date of signing.

“The MoU shall facilitate exchange of experiences, best practices and technical knowhow through both public and private sectors and shall contribute to sustainable development. It provides the possibility for joint projects in areas of mutual interest. However, no significant employment generation is envisaged,” the government said.