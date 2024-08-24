ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet gives nod to Vigyan Dhara scheme

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The scheme has three broad components — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing the media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center on Saturday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Cabinet on Saturday (August 24, 2024) approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is ₹10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

Also Read: Cabinet nod to ‘BioE3’ policy for innovation-driven support to research and development

The scheme will further involve internships for 11th and 12th classes and fellowships for Undergraduate and Post Graduate PhD and Post Doc Research. It will also provide opportunities for international collaboration in cutting-edge research and fellowships.

The scheme has three broad components — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US