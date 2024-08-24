Cabinet gives nod to Vigyan Dhara scheme

The Union Cabinet on Saturday (August 24, 2024) approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara'.

The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is ₹10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The scheme will further involve internships for 11th and 12th classes and fellowships for Undergraduate and Post Graduate PhD and Post Doc Research. It will also provide opportunities for international collaboration in cutting-edge research and fellowships.

The scheme has three broad components — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment.