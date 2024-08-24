GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet gives nod to Vigyan Dhara scheme

The scheme has three broad components — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing the media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center on Saturday

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing the media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center on Saturday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Cabinet on Saturday (August 24, 2024) approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara'.

The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is ₹10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

Also Read: Cabinet nod to ‘BioE3’ policy for innovation-driven support to research and development

The scheme will further involve internships for 11th and 12th classes and fellowships for Undergraduate and Post Graduate PhD and Post Doc Research. It will also provide opportunities for international collaboration in cutting-edge research and fellowships.

The scheme has three broad components — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment.

Related Topics

science (general) / Policy Watch

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.