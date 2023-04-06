ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy 2023

April 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s navigation satellite IRNSS-1G, on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C33) is launched from Sriharikota. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

"In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past)," Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

