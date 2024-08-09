Cabinet gives approval to PMAY-Urban 2.0

The Union Cabinet on Friday (August 9, 2024) approved the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 under which financial assistance will be provided to one crore urban poor and middle-class families to construct, purchase or rent a house at affordable cost.

The PMAY-U, or PM’s Housing Scheme, is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by the Union government to provide all-weather pucca houses to eligible beneficiaries in urban areas. Under PMAY-U, 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned while more than 85.5 lakh houses have already been constructed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

The financial assistance to urban poor under PMAY-U 2.0 will be provided through States and Union Territories in urban areas for the next five years. A total government subsidy of ₹2.30 lakh crore will be provided under the scheme which would have a total investment of ₹10 lakh crore, an official statement said.

In addition, the corpus fund of Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust has been increased from ₹1,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore to provide benefit of credit risk guarantee on affordable housing loans from banks/housing finance companies/primary lending institutions to Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Low Income Group (LIC) segments for construction or purchase of their first home, the statement said.

Further, Management of Credit Risk Guarantee Fund will be transferred to National Credit Guarantee Company from National Housing Bank. Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Scheme is being restructured and modified guidelines will be issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The eligibility criteria for PMAY-U 2.0 are that families should belong to EWS/LIG/Middle Income Group segments and have no ‘pucca’ house anywhere in the country.

All statutory towns as per Census 2011 and towns notified subsequently, including Notified Planning Areas, areas falling within Notified Planning/Development area under the jurisdiction of Industrial Development Authority/Special Area Development Authority/Urban Development Authority or any such authority under State legislation which is entrusted with the functions of urban planning and regulations shall also be included for the coverage under PMAY-U 2.0.

