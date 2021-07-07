Cabinet expansion at 6 pm on July 7

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal to get Cabinet berth; Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala to be promoted as Cabinet Ministers

The long anticipated expansion of the Union Cabinet is set to happen at 6 pm on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office. No 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is abuzz with activity with a number of BJP leaders getting calls confirming their Cabinet berth.

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia whose switch to BJP led to the fall of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be made as a Cabinet Minister. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav, and Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President B L Verma are among those who recieved a call.

A number of women members will also be inducted to the Cabinet. This includes Karnataka MP Shobha Karandalaje, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggar, Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and Maharashtra MPs Hina Gavit and Pritam Munde.

The expanded Cabinet will also include BJP allies namely Janata Dal (U) national president and Rajya Sabha MP R C P Singh and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel.

Lok Sabha Members Kapil Patil (Maharashtra), Ajay Bhatt (Uttarakhand) and Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal) will also be included in the Council of Ministers.

Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha and former bureaucrat Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be made a minister.

Junior minister Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala are expected to be promoted as Cabinet Ministers.

According to the Constitution, the number of ministers in the Union council of ministers cannot exceed more than 15% of total Lok Sabha MPs. This puts the number of ministerial slots empty as of now at 29.

The Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.