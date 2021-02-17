Cabinet enhances financial powers of senior officers in armed forces

New Delhi

17 February 2021 20:08 IST

The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category, the govt. said

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved enhanced delegation of financial powers for capital procurement to senior officers below the rank of Vice-Chief of armed forces, a Defence Ministry statement said.

As per the approval, under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure (OCPP) of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, financial powers up to ₹100 crore have been delegated to Army Commanders and equivalent of other services and regional commanders, Coast Guard; and powers up to ₹200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff (CD &S), Master General Sustenance, Chief of Material, Air Officer Maintenance, Deputy Chief, Integrated Defence Staff and additional director general of Coast Guard, the statement said.

The Cabinet has also approved enhanced financial powers in the Make-I category under which government funding up to 70% of the prototype development cost is available for design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof, the statement added.

Advertising

Advertising