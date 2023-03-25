ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet decision on Ujjwala scheme to greatly help beneficiaries: PM Modi

March 25, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 said the extension of the Ujjwala scheme subsidy will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the move towards cleaner cooking fuel.

The government on Friday extended the ₹200-per-LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "The Cabinet decision pertaining to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the movement towards cleaner cooking fuel."

The Prime Minister also praised the hike in the minimum support price for jute, saying it will empower farmers further.

The government on Friday increased the minimum support price of raw jute by ₹300 to ₹5,050 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

