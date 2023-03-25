HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet decision on Ujjwala scheme to greatly help beneficiaries: PM Modi

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families

March 25, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 said the extension of the Ujjwala scheme subsidy will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the move towards cleaner cooking fuel.

The government on Friday extended the ₹200-per-LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "The Cabinet decision pertaining to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the movement towards cleaner cooking fuel."

The Prime Minister also praised the hike in the minimum support price for jute, saying it will empower farmers further.

The government on Friday increased the minimum support price of raw jute by ₹300 to ₹5,050 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.