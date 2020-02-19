Cabinet Committee on Security clears Navy helicopter deal ahead of Donald Trump visit

Days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Wednesday and cleared the procurement of 24 MH-60R multi-role helicopters for the Navy at a cost of $2.4 billion.

Other defence deals are expected to be announced, and they are in various stages of procurement.

“The MH-60R helicopter deal has been approved by the CCS,” a defence source said. It is expected to be announced during Mr. Trump’s visit, and will help to ease partially the Navy’s shortage of helicopters on front-line warships.

MH-60R was earlier selected through a competitive process for procurement of 16 helicopters, with an optional clause for eight more. But the deal fell through owing to pricing issues and other developments. Subsequently, the tender was cancelled. A fresh tender was floated for 24 MH-60R helicopters and processed through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route of the U.S. government.

Another deal close to conclusion is of six additional AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the Army. They will cost around $930 million.

The Apaches from Boeing are being sourced through the direct commercial sale and the Foreign Military Sales route.

Also under discussion is the sale of Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measure , a missile defence system for large aircraft (such as those used by VIPs). The value of this deal is about $ 189 million, The Hindu has learned.

Also in process is the Communications Security Account and Equipment, a package that builds on COMCASA (an agreement between India and the U.S. permitting the secure transfer of data and communication systems), valued at $5 million, a relatively small deal but considered key to advancing communication and enhancing inter-operability.

It is understood that Mr. Trump will push for U.S. solutions to fighter jet competitions of the Indian Army and Navy during his trip to India.

(With inputs from

Sriram Lakshman

in Washington, DC)