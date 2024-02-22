Cabinet Committee on Security approves ₹19,000 crore mega Navy deal for BrahMos missiles

February 22, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

In a mega boost for the Indian Navy, the Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared the acquisition of over 200 BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missiles for deployment on its warships.

The deal worth around ₹19,000 crore was cleared in a meeting held on February 21 evening, top government sources told ANI. The contract is set to be signed in the first week of March between the BrahMos Aerospace and Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | BrahMos missile project has achieved 75% indigenous capacity, says scientist

The BrahMos is the main weapon for anti-ship and attack operations for the Indian navy warships which have been regularly firing the weapon system. The BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of India and Russia and produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. The BrahMos missile has been indigenised in a big way by the BrahMos corporation and more parts are being indigenised.

The BrahMos missile is also set to be exported soon to the Philippines which is its first global customer. Many countries in the Southeast Asian region have started showing serious interest in the missile system for deployment in multiple ways. Brahmos Aerospace, headed by Atul Rane, is also working towards achieving the $5 billion export target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BrahMos Chairman had stated that after the first export deal with the Philippines at 375 million dollars, his team was targeting $5 billion by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indo-Russian joint venture company had conducted test firings of the missile with a high level of indigenous content, and the missile is being equipped with an indigenous seeker. The BrahMos missile system sale to the partner countries is also set to open many more windows for other successful weapon systems like the Akash, ATAGS howitzers and other equipment from the Indian industry.

This defence industry is also working on improving its hardware quality to match global competition and achieve success in export markets. Indian systems are also being showcased in foreign countries and some of the public sector units have also opened up offices in prospective markets for sales and support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT