Cabinet clears amended surrogacy Bill

26 February 2020 15:40 IST

The Union Cabinet has cleared the amended surrogacy Bill incorporating the recommendations of a Rajya Sabha select committee, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

“The Cabinet has accepted all the recommendations of the select committee,” he stated.

The Bill seeking to regulate the practice and process of surrogacy was introduced and passed in Lok Sabha in August last. The Rajya Sabha, however, referred it to the select committee.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said the Cabinet had decided to extend the surrogacy facility to widows and divorced women. The surrogate could be a “willing woman”, not a close relative, as per the previous draft of the Bill.

Indian married couples, Indian-origin married couples, widows and divorced women who have medical need for surrogacy would be given the option, she elaborated.

The 23-member committee had suggested 15 major changes to the Bill. In order to protect the interests of the child born through surrogacy, it recommended that the order regarding the parentage and custody of the child, issued by a magistrate, shall be the birth affidavit for the surrogate child.

The committee wanted to delete the definition of “infertility” as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected intercourse on the ground that it was too long a period for a couple to wait for a child.