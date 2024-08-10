GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet clears new scheme to supply virus-free planting material

It will cover all farmers, regardless of their landholding size or socioeconomic status: Ministry

Published - August 10, 2024 01:58 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

The Union Cabinet, on Friday (August 9, 2024), approved the Clean Plant Programme (CPP), an initiative proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture to provide virus-free, high-quality planting material to farmers. The Centre said the move would lead to increased crop yields and improved income opportunities for farmers. The scheme entails an investment of ₹1,765.67 crore. 

The government said in a release that the scheme would revolutionise the horticulture sector in India, and was expected to set new standards of excellence and sustainability. Streamlined certification processes and infrastructure support would enable nurseries to efficiently propagate clean planting material, fostering growth and sustainability, the release added. 

Superior quality produce

“The initiative will ensure that consumers benefit from superior produce that is free from viruses, enhancing the taste, appearance, and nutritional value of fruits,” the Ministry said. It will strengthen the country’s position as a leading global exporter, will expand market opportunities and increasing its share in the international fruit trade. “The programme will prioritise affordable access to clean plant material for all farmers, regardless of their landholding size or socioeconomic status. It will actively engage women farmers in its planning and implementation, ensuring their access to resources, training and decision-making opportunities,” the release added. 

“Nine world-class state-of-the-art Clean Plant Centres [CPCs], equipped with advanced diagnostic therapeutics and tissue culture labs, will be established across India. These include centres for grapes [NRC, Pune], temperate fruits-apple, almond, walnut etc. [CITH, Srinagar and Mukteshwar], citrus fruits [CCRI, Nagpur & CIAH, Bikaner], mango/guava/avocado [IIHR, Bengaluru], mango/guava/litchi [CISH, Lucknow], pomegranate [NRC, Sholapur] and tropical/sub-tropical fruits in eastern India,” the Ministry added.

