Cabinet clears new passenger terminal at Varanasi airport

Other developments works also approved, including runway and apron extension

Published - June 20, 2024 04:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal for a new passenger terminal at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, along with works related to the runway and apron extension.

The new passenger terminal will be built at an estimated cost of ₹2,869 crore, which will increase the airport’s passenger handling capacity from 39 lakh passengers per annum to 99 lakh passengers per annum and will be spread over 75,000 sq. m. The design will reflect the cultural heritage of the city.

The proposal also includes runway extension and an expanded apron to park 20 aircraft. A press statement from the government said that the Varanasi airport will be a green facility. This will be implemented through energy optimisation, waste recycling, solar energy utilisation, and other measures.

