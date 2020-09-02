Cabinet briefing live updates | Govt approves ‘Karmayogi yojana’ for skill development of civil servants

02 September 2020 15:19 IST

With the monsoon session of parliament set to begin in two weeks, the Cabinet met on Wednesday.

Here are the key decisions taken:

Mission Karmayogi will help build a future-ready Civil Service, says C. Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training. It will be open to all government employees, to equip them with domain, functional and behavioural competencies.

The Prime Minister's HR Council will be the apex body to provide direction to these capacity building reforms, says Dr. Chandramouli.

A Special Purpose Vehicle, 100% government owned, will be set up to own and operate the online platform and facilitate digital learning. Total outlay for the scheme will be Rs. 510 crore in five years.

An annual subscription of Rs. 431 per civil servant will be charged by the SPV.

Karmayogi Yojana

Cabinet has given its nod to roll out a Karmayogi Yojana to give government officers the opportunity to improve their own performance and their efficiency on a continuous basis.

Just as the National Recruitment Agency was approved in the last Cabinet meeting to carry out re-recruitment reform, this will be post-recruitment reform for government servants, says Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

This is the biggest human resources programme in the government, he adds.

J&K Official Languages Bill

Cabinet approves the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill to be introduced in Parliament, to make Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English as official langiuages for the Union Territory.

This has been done on the demand of the people, says Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.