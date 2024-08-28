ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves rolling out private FM radio for 234 uncovered new cities

Updated - August 28, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The private FM radio roll out in 234 new cities, boosting local content and employment opportunities.

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav addressed a press conference on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) approved a proposal to hold the third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities under Private FM Radio Phase III Policy.

The estimated reserve price has been pegged at ₹784.87 crore.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here that the Cabinet also approved a proposal to charge an annual license fee (ALF) of FM channel as 4% of gross revenue excluding GST. This will be applicable for 234 new cities/towns.

The private FM radio roll out in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these areas which still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting and bring new and local content in mother tongue, an official statement said.

It will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives, it underlined.

Many of the approved towns are in aspirational districts and Left Wing Affected areas.

Setting up of private FM radio in these areas will further strengthen government outreach in these areas, the statement said.

