GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves rolling out private FM radio for 234 uncovered new cities

The private FM radio roll out in 234 new cities, boosting local content and employment opportunities.

Updated - August 28, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav addressed a press conference on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav addressed a press conference on Cabinet Decision at National Media Center in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) approved a proposal to hold the third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities under Private FM Radio Phase III Policy.

The estimated reserve price has been pegged at ₹784.87 crore.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here that the Cabinet also approved a proposal to charge an annual license fee (ALF) of FM channel as 4% of gross revenue excluding GST. This will be applicable for 234 new cities/towns.

Cabinet nod for setting up 12 industrial cities to boost manufacturing; outlay ₹28,602 crore

The private FM radio roll out in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these areas which still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting and bring new and local content in mother tongue, an official statement said.

It will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives, it underlined.

Cabinet approves scheme to boost biotech manufacturing

Many of the approved towns are in aspirational districts and Left Wing Affected areas.

Setting up of private FM radio in these areas will further strengthen government outreach in these areas, the statement said.

Related Topics

radio

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.