Cabinet approves revised DTH service guidelines

New Delhi

23 December 2020 17:11 IST

Prakash Javadekar said the change in guidelines would also allow 100% FDI in the DTH sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revision in guidelines for providing direct to home (DTH) services in the country under which licenses would be issued for 20 years, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He said the change in guidelines would also allow 100% FDI in the DTH sector.

While the Commerce Ministry had spoken of 100% FDI in the DTH sector, the guidelines of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry needed to be changed.

“Changes have been approved for 100% foreign direct investment in the sector. Till now, the FDI was limited to 49%,” Mr Javadekar told a media briefing.

The TRAI was consulted in this regard, he added.